The Sao Paulo stock market chains its fourth consecutive rise and renews its record

Sao Paulo, May 31 (EFE) .- The Sao Paulo stock market advanced this Monday by 0.52% in its fourth consecutive session in green and, its Ibovespa index, benchmark of the market, closed with 126,215 points, a new historical maximum after the reached last Friday.

In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar appreciated a slight 0.23% against the Brazilian real and ended the day trading at 5.22 reais for buying and selling.

The São Paulo crowd is still installed in euphoria, despite the uncertainty that still flies over Brazil due to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the domestic economy.

The square again broke its record in the first session of the week. The previous maximum reached it last Friday, when it closed with 125,561 points and surpassed the 125,076 of January 8 of this year.

Economic agents welcomed the latest fiscal data for the country with optimism, which in April reduced its public deficit by 2.1 points to 10.8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as well as its gross debt, now at the equivalent of 86.7% of GDP.

On the other hand, financial analysts consulted by the Central Bank raised Brazil’s growth forecasts for 2021 from 3.52% projected a week ago to 3.96%.

The operators, however, ignored the health risk that Brazil has decided to host the Copa América starting next June, at a time when the country faces a new spike in covid-19 infections.

All in all, the Sao Paulo stock exchange added 654 units to its accumulated score and surpassed the 126,000 mark at the close for the first time.

The financial volume reached 21,546 million reais (4,130 million dollars) on Monday, in a total of 3,349,115 financial operations, according to preliminary results.

At the forefront of the profits in the Ibovespa were the shares of the bioethanol producer Cosan (6.61%), the electricity company Eneva (4.59%), the pharmacy network Raia Drogasil (3.11%), the software company TOTVS (2.74%) and the mining giant Vale (2.86%).

In general, it was a good day for the mining and steel sector, driven by the revaluation of iron ore in the international market.

By contrast, petrochemical company Braskem and power company Equatorial Energía led the session’s losses as their titles fell 3.23% and 2.71%, respectively.

The most traded shares this Monday were Vale’s ordinary shares and the preferred shares of the state oil company Petrobras (-0.44%).

