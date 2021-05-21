The Santiago Stock Exchange accumulates a weekly drop of 10.8% after the elections

Santiago de Chile, May 20 (EFE) .- The Santiago de Chile Stock Exchange marked a rebound of 1.24% this Thursday after three days of negative records, but ended the week with a cumulative fall of 10.8% as a reaction to the electoral results of the past Saturday and Sunday.

The IPSA, the main index of the Chilean stock market, closed this Thursday at 4,080.47 points and will not operate until Monday since this Friday is a public holiday in the country for the commemoration of the Naval Glories.

The shares that increased the most this day were those of the retail company SMU (10.68%), the electricity company Colbún (8.56%) and the telecommunications company Entel (8.54%).

The biggest drops were suffered by the Cencosud supermarket chain (-3.14%), the Copec service station chain (-1.77%), the construction company ILC (-1.25%) and the retail company Ripley ( -1.2%).

On a weekly basis, the worst-performing stocks were those of the water supply and sanitation company Aguas Andinas (23.9%) and the investor Inversiones La Construcción (-21.7%).

The reaction of the markets is partly explained by the defeat of the ruling right in the constituent elections, where it did not win the third of the 155 seats it needed to influence the drafting of the new text that will replace the current one, in force since the dictatorship.

The results of the constituent elections favored the candidates of the opposition, of the left and of independent citizens, who are critical of the current economic system that prevails in the country and who will have the opportunity to generate changes from the new Magna Carta.

The right is more in favor, in general terms, of maintaining the same economic model of today, with a secondary State in the provision of basic services, in force since the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), a form that could be seen modified during the constituent debate. EFE

(c) EFE Agency