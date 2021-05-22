the Santanyi receives the Collerense

05/22/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

The Collerense visit this Sunday to Municipal of Santanyí to measure yourself with Santanyi in their sixth duel of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 18:00.

The Santanyi reaches the sixth day with the intention of recovering points after having lost his last game against him Manacor by a score of 3-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won three of the five games played so far, with a streak of 29 goals in favor and 16 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Collerense was imposed on Sant Rafel 2-1 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Gabi reus Y Santi, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Santanyi. To date, of the five games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won one of them with a balance of 33 goals in favor and 38 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Santanyi they have managed to win so far in all their home matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division. At home, the Collerense has a balance of two defeats in two games that he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Santanyi add a positive result at home.

The rivals had already met before in the Municipal of Santanyí and the balance is two defeats and two draws in favor of the Santanyi. In turn, the local team accumulates a streak of two consecutive games undefeated at home against Collerense. The last match that both teams played in this tournament was in January 2020 and ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the Santanyi.

Analyzing the classification table of the Second Phase of Third Division we can see that between the Santanyi and the Collerense there is a difference of 12 points. The locals come to the match in second position and with 45 points in the locker. For his part, Collerense it has 33 points and occupies the fourth position in the classification.