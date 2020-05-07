Santander Bank will open from next Monday May 11, 60% of its Offices, thus adding 189 openings to branches that were already operating during the alarm state.

As reported by Banco Santander, in its de-escalation plan will be 1,919 branch offices that will work from this next Monday against the 1,730 that have been available in recent weeks.

In the most doubtful weeks of the state of alarm, half of the 1,730 Banco Santander operating offices opened daily and the other half only did so on Mondays and Thursdays. Starting this coming Monday, 1,919 branches will be open, of which 1,208 offices will open every day and another 711 will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Gradually

Banco Santander has announced that it will test the business needs to «come back gradually and orderly to the new normality, always adapting to the protocols and recommendations of the health authorities ».

As it has affirmed, its main objective continues to be the protection of the health of employees and clients, which is why the offices have protection screens and gels, as well as masks and gloves for employees. The capacity of people who may be inside the branch has also been limited and marks have been placed on the ground to delimit the distances between clients while they are waiting.

The bank has ensured that the offices that are currently not providing service have another one nearby or are located in places with less activity. In any case, he recalled that most of the operations can be solved through remote channels and continues to recommend to his clients that they only go to the branches for that essential operation that they can only carry out in person.