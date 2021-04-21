The sandwich maker with grill and waffle maker returns to Lidl: 3 appliances in 1 for very little | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of Lidl’s most desired appliances is back. We are talking about the sandwich maker with grill and waffle maker functions, which offers you the benefits of 3 devices in 1 for just over 20 euros.

If you are a regular customer of Lidl, you should already know that the German chain puts on sale a limited series of units of the products of its bazaar, among which are household appliances. Once they are finished, we have to wait a few months until they come back to be able to buy them.

Now, Lidl has put one of its most desired appliances back on sale. Is about the sandwich maker with grill and waffle maker functions, a most versatile device that combines the functions of three electrical appliances in one for only 21.99 euros.

The Lidl 3-in-1 sandwich maker allows you to prepare all kinds of hot sandwiches and sandwiches, make homemade waffles, as well as grill meats, fish and vegetables.

It is equipped with interchangeable plates, which are very easy to assemble and disassemble. Thanks to this, you can change functions in the blink of an eye to cook whatever you want at all times.

The plates have a high-quality non-stick coating of the brand ILAG. This prevents food from sticking and allows you to cook without fat to eat healthier. In addition, they are very easy to clean and are also dishwasher safe if you want to clean them with minimal effort.

Its operation could not be easier. After placing the plates that you are going to use, you just have to plug it into the power and wait for the green light to come on, which indicates that it is already hot and ready to use.

Haven’t you arrived on time? If the Lidl 3-in-1 sandwich maker is already out of stock, don’t worry because in Amazon Spain you have some alternatives at a good price:

