The Sandman: Netflix reveals a new behind-the-scenes look at its ambitious adaptation

Although the premiere date of the ambitious series that Netflix is ​​preparing on Sandman, the popular Neil Gaiman comic series, in recent months, the digital giant has shared endless new details that have caused excitement in fans. Now, the streaming service has released a behind-the-scenes video of this production that has undoubtedly exceeded the expectations of even the most demanding (via indieWire).

Posted by DC Comics, Sandman It is considered by many to be one of the most original, sophisticated and artistically ambitious comics. The plot does not belong to the superhero subgenre, but concentrates on horror and fantasy stories, incorporating elements from classical and contemporary mythology.

After being delayed by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Netflix’s television adaptation has finally progressed and to show this, the digital giant has shared a new video, just over two minutes long, in which you can see behind the scenes of this amazing and ambitious production. Narrated by Gaiman himself, who is the producer of the program, the new material shows the settings and luxurious sets that will surprise more than one. Here is this look:

For Gaiman, walking through the set that Netflix built for the series is like being inside his own dream. In the video, the author talks about the production and the magnificent work that the art department has done to bring his world to life:

Our art department, our set decorators, our production designers are magicians. They are absolute magicians and seeing what they have conjured here is like walking into my own dream. This is Sandman made for people who love Sandman by people who love Sandman.

The Sandman is an executive production of Allan heinberg, who also serves as showrunner, David S. Goyer and Gaiman himself. Likewise, the three were in charge of co-writing the program. Just last month, Netflix announced the names of some actors who will be part of the cast, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park like Desire.

While there are still many more details that need to be revealed, it is known that the first season of the series The Sandman will adapt the stories of Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House and will have ten episodes. Additionally, Netflix has described the show as follows:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend intertwine seamlessly, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the King of Dreams, as he repairs the cosmic and human mistakes it has made during its vast existence.

