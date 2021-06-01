The Sandman: Neil Gaiman lashes out at racists who criticize the diverse cast of the Netflix series – Tomatazos

The passion of the fans is undeniable, when a work they love is going to be adapted for film or television, they are usually very demanding and critical of the inevitable changes that take place. The Netflix series of The Sandman is no exception, and comic book author Neil Gaiman used Twitter to defend the production’s casting decisions.

One of the characters that has caused the most controversy is that of Death, which in the comics is represented with the appearance of a white woman, inspired by the model Cinamon hadley, and that in the series will be interpreted by the British actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste; the fact that a black actress embodies a character who is white in her original version is something that always generates controversy, the announcement that the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid – 92% will star an African-American actress unleashed a wave of criticism against Disney, and the same story repeats itself every time something similar happens with another series or movie.

Gaiman, on the other hand, is upset by the negative comments he received at the news of Death’s casting, and posted a very irate response on Twitter. It all started when a user wrote as an irony that he already wanted to read the complaints from fans because Mervyn Pumpkinhead is not the correct shade of orange, because the character has a pumpkin head as his name implies. Gaiman said he wants to know the casting and received this comment:

Why betray? Just defend your work or do you lack intestinal strength? It irritates me more than you don’t even give a damn [don’t even give a fuck].

To which Gaiman replied:

I don’t give a damn about all the shit. I spent 30 years successfully fighting bad Sandman movies. I don’t give a fuck about people who don’t understand / haven’t read Sandman complaining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn’t white enough. Watch the series and decide.

I give all the fucks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give zero fucks about people who don’t understand / haven’t read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn’t white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds. https://t.co/KcNzap8Kt4 – Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 29, 2021

In December of last year, the writer also posted on Twitter that he is very proud of Netflix’s work on the series, and his support continues as we can tell from his most recent comment. The Sandman is a comic book series written by Neil gaiman, which featured several artists who put their personal stamp; It was published by DC Comics and later joined Vertigo, DC’s label with more mature and darker stories. The Sandman is considered a cult classic and was very influential in the Gothic subculture in the 1990s.

The series of The Sandman It arrives this 2021, but the launch date has not yet been confirmed. The show is directed by Allan Heinberg, co-writer of Wonder Woman – 92% by Patty Jenkins.

If Netflix has excelled at something, it is in producing stories with diversity; there are plenty of examples, but among the most prominent we can mention that The Umbrella Academy – 93%, the comic written by Gerard Way, was carried out by white characters, and in the Netflix series the cast was diverse, which was much more coherent, since each of the superheroes had been born in different parts of the world.

Another similar case that caused a stir was The Witcher – 67%; For those who played the CD Project Red video games it was clear that it was a white fantasy world, and for the Netflix series it added a lot of diversity, with actors of color in important roles, and among the protagonists it only kept Geralt from Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan).

