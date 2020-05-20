This Tuesday, May 19, the CSD Board of Directors is scheduled approve a proposal that has been pending since the beginning of August last year when it entered the Higher Sports Council itself. This is the proposal approved by the Assembly of the Spanish Football Federation on June 10, 2019 where the sanctions against those managers, players, coaches or other personalities from the world of football who attack the refereeing establishment will be tightened. It is one of the commitments of President Luis Rubiales and one of the objectives of the CTA chaired by Velasco Carballo that until now had not been able to see the light given that they were pending this last mandatory procedure.

Proposal that, as we already have in our newspaper, for the incorporation of two texts in articles 100 and 122bis of the current Disciplinary Code. The first of them, within serious penalties, speaks of a fine of up to 18,000 euros in the future in this type of situation. Until now the maximum was 3006 euros. As for the matches, it maintains a minimum of four matches as in the current wording of 100. Furthermore, the current wording is an addition. The article reads as follows: “Article 100 bis. Statements through any means about the members of the arbitration collective or members of the regulatory guarantee bodies. Footballers, coaches, physical trainers, delegates, doctors, ATS / FTP, health assistants, material managers, managers and, in general, any person or entity subject to sports discipline, who make statements through any means and which involve a contempt, question the honesty and impartiality, are carried out with offensive, insulting, humiliating or malicious language and / or that imply a disapproval of the activity of any member of the arbitration collective or of the members of the regulatory guarantee bodies, in Attention to the concurrent circumstances or in cases of recidivism, they will be sanctioned: – In the case of soccer players, technicians, physical trainers, delegates, doctors, ATS / FTP, health assistants or material managers, from four matches of suspension and fine in amount from 3,006 to 18,001 euros. – In the case of managers, clubs or any other person or entity In the case of managers, clubs or any other person or entity, with a fine of between 3,006 and 18,001 euros “. Until now, article 89 of the current Disciplinary Code was being applied in these situations .

With regard to article 122, within the light sanctions, A section bis is added in addition to the current one regarding behaviors contrary to good sports order. The text reads as follows: Article 122 bis. Statements through any means about the members of the arbitration collective or members of the regulatory guarantee bodies. Footballers, coaches, physical trainers, delegates, doctors, ATS / FTP, health assistants, material managers, managers and, in general, any person or entity subject to sports discipline, who make statements through any means and which involve a contempt, question the honesty and impartiality, are carried out with offensive, insulting, humiliating or malicious language and / or that imply a disapproval of the activity of any member of the arbitration collective or of the members of the regulatory guarantee bodies, in Attention to the concurrent circumstances and as long as it does not constitute a more serious offense, they will be sanctioned: – In the case of soccer players, technicians, physical trainers, delegates, doctors, ATS / FTP, health aides or material managers, one to three suspension and fine matches in the amount of 602 to 3,006 euros. – In the case of managers, clubs or any other person or entity, with a fine of 602 to 3,006 euros & rdquor ;.

Well, once this Tuesday is ratified by the CSD Board of Directors, This supposes that it may already be applicable in the remainder of this 2019-2020 season, article 89 of the Disciplinary Code, which until now governed the Competition Committee, and where it speaks of notorious acts that attempt against sports decorum and which sets a fine from 600 to 3006 euros, suspension of up to four games. Although there has never been a sports sanction until now, only usually fines around 1500 euros.

