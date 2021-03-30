The sanction to Mingueza is maintained

03/30/2021

On at 15:20 CEST

Óscar Mingueza will not be able to play the third match of the group stage of the Euro U21 by maintaining his sanction for the red one he received in the match against Italy. Considering that the ‘infraction’ of the Barça footballer was not enough to receive the red, the selection had asked that it be reviewed, but they have been denied.

Although his coach, Luis de la Fuente, was optimistic, in the end he will not be able to count on him. These are the statements he made about it: “I am optimistic with Mingueza, the trap does not work”.

UEFA has confirmed that the minimum penalty will be applied, which will be from a game, so in case of advancing to the next phase, Mingueza could be available. Upon receiving the red, they could fall from 1 to 3 penalty matches.

The Barça youth player received this warning in the 87th minute of the match against Italy, on the day of his debut with the ‘rojita’.