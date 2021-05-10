The Sánchez-Vidal duo shines in the ATP and ITF week

In a week dominated at the highest level by the Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 in Madrid, the Mutua Madrid Open, at the Caja Mágica, Spanish tennis has starred in good performances in the ITF and Challenger circuits, in addition to the premier 12k Series of the WTA. Carlos Sanchez Y Jose Francisco Vidal They stand out above the rest with their title in Egypt.

We started precisely in the $ 15k tournament of Cairo (Egypt) where the couple formed by the Albacete and the Alicante have won in the doubles final to Wheneit and Carr 7-5, 6-3. It is their first title as a couple. For Carlos it is the third in total and for José Francisco the first. In the individual table they have also played prominent roles, with Vidal reaching the semifinals and Sánchez the rooms.

In the 15k tournament of Majadahonda the Spanish presence, still without titles, has been abundant. In doubles Alberto Muddy has played the final. In the individual table Oriol rock has made the semifinals and Eduard Esteve and Pedro do you live, rooms.

In the circuit Challenger stand out, in the category 80 tournament in Biella (Italy), the semifinals of Sergio Martos.

This week that has concluded, the WTA 125k series of tournaments, second ranking in the women’s circuit, was released. The first tournament was held in Saint-Malo (France) has seen Aliona Bolsava reach the quarterfinals.

The second week of May is loaded with tables and different categories of tournaments. The ITF women’s circuit has seven stages: 100k in Bonita Springs (Florida, USA), 60k in Saint-Gaudens (France), La Bisbal d’Empordá (Spain), 25k in Salinas (Ecuador) and 15k in Jerusalem (Israel), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

The circuit male It also has seven frames: 25k in Prague (Czech R.) and six 15k in Prijedor (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Troisdorf (Germany), Jerusalem (Israel), Valldoreïx (Spain), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

The circuit Challenger plays two category 100 tournaments: Heilbronn (Germany) and Zagreb (Croatia).