New day of protests and casseroles, more and more massive, against the government’s management during the coronavirus crisis. One of the hottest spots of popular outrage in Madrid is concentrated in a section just 150 meters from the Paseo de la Habana, where this Thursday the “Sanchez resignation!” Resounded.

If the epicenter of the protests and casseroles against the Government is to be found on Calle Nuñez de Balboa, one of the most iconic images of the protest can be found on Paseo de La Habana. This was where a large canvas with a portrait of Sánchez and the motto ‘A good citizen (crossed out with the word Government) obeys is displayed last Saturday, May 12”. A dystopian tint print accompanied by a shower of posters from the top floors of the building from which the canvas hung. The photography went viral and from that day on, the Paseo de la Habana became one of the nerve centers of the citizen protests.

This Thursday the demonstration was repeated on this street in the Chamartín district. Spanish flags mourned with black crepes, saucepans and cries of «Government resign! Sánchez resigned! » and “Freedom!”, the same ones that sound in other parts of the Community of Madrid and increasingly in more places in Spain.

The police presence here is extensive. Officers from the Police Intervention Units are placed every ten meters in to prevent the protesters from entering the road, which forms a large human chain that runs along both sidewalks for about 100 meters. Those that separate the two traffic lights that the march goes over and over again, headed by a large flag of Spain with the motto ‘Government resignation’.

The march breaks its monotonous ‘tac tac’ of the pans every few minutes, when the Spanish anthem plays at full volume. A neighbor has placed two large loudspeakers in his window and is in charge of animating the march. Not even the policemen can avoid turning around in surprise when the first chords of that hymn that Nino Bravo’s ‘Libre’ has become. Another theme that sounds in the Paseo de la Habana protest, which as every day has been closed by a minute of silence and applause of several minutes.