the San Jose Earthquakes host the Portland Timbers

05/15/2021 at 4:00 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 04:00 the match of the seventh day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the San Jose Earthquakes and to Portland Timbers in the Avaya Stadium.

The San Jose Earthquakes faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the seventh day after having lost his last game against him Seattle Sounders by a score of 0-1. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won three of the five games played so far in Major League Soccer, with 10 goals for and six against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Portland Timbers could not win at Seattle Sounders in his last game (1-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the competition. To date, of the four games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won one of them and has received eight goals against and scored four in favor.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the San Jose Earthquakes He has a record of two wins and one loss in three games played at home, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving the visitors opportunities to achieve results in his favor. At home, the Portland Timbers has a record of two defeats in two games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium of San Jose Earthquakes if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals had already seen each other in the past at the stadium of the San Jose Earthquakes and the balance is three defeats and five draws for the local team. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the San Jose Earthquakes. The last match they played on San Jose Earthquakes and the Portland Timbers in this competition it was in October 2020 and ended with a 3-0 result in favor of the Portland Timbers.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of six points. The team of Matías Almeyda he ranks second with nine points on his scoreboard. For its part, the visiting team is twelfth with three points.