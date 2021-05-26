The Samsung Smart TV that is overshadowing the big screens during the Hot Sale

Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV – Photo: Amazon.ca

Many of the eyes are on large-inch televisions during discount events like the Hot Sale, but if you look a little further, you will realize that there are great opportunities also in slightly smaller formats.

That is the case of this Samsung 4K HD 43 “TV, which is currently the best-selling television in Amazon Mexico, eclipsing all the big screens in the middle of the Hot Sale.

Samsung is undoubtedly one of the star firms when it comes to talking about televisions. Its catalog is extensive, offers great performance and is always among the purchase candidates among any connoisseur looking for image quality and good work in a Smart TV.

It will not be necessary, therefore, for us to explain the good results that your Crystal UHD TU7000 series, And if you still need more support, you just have to take a look at the almost 1,200 comments with an average score of 4.7 (out of 5) that it has on Amazon Mexico.

43 “Samsung Crystal UHD 4K – Photo: Amazon.in

East 4K UHD TV enjoy, as the name suggests, Crystal Display, a panel technology based on “nanostructured crystal particles” that promise to achieve greater enjoyment by achieving a much sharper and more vivid image. In addition, it comes with the so-called 3D color mapping function, to optimize the tone and get a more realistic view of colors.

Inside it works a Crystal Processor 4K processor, which takes care, among other things, of “upscaling” to 4K, to offer maximum resolution regardless of the source.

Do not forget the HDR support (high dynamic range) and even has a function that acts as a game optimizer, which enhances the screen so you have more control with an input lag that is almost imperceptible to you.

Samsung’s TV is all design – Photo: Amazon.ca

And if what interests you is his smart platform handling, you should know that it comes with an interface based on Tizen, Samsung’s own operating system, an intuitive and decisive environment in which you will find access to a good number of applications and functions, as well as the main content services on demand. What Netflix.

With an elegant and minimalist design, it practically makes the three edges of the screen (top and sides) disappear to reveal a thin lower frame. It will look good in any room.

Now with a 36% discount on Amazon

Not every day you can get a great TV like the one we just reviewed with a 36% discount. But today you are in luck and it is that this Smart TV, number 1 of sales in Amazon Mexico, It is right now in its 43-inch version with a discount that makes you save neither more nor less than $ 4,300 pesos on your purchase.

We do not know how long such an offer will last, so if you are interested … get it as soon as possible!

