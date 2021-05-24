The Samsung Smart Monitors, TV and monitor hybrids, expand the range of diagonals and accommodate 4K

Samsung maintains its bet with its multipurpose monitors and updates the line dedicated to making the same product worth both a PC and a television. In this way, the new Samsung Smart Monitor They are updated with two new sizes and raising the minimum resolution in the largest ones.

This is the iteration of the models we saw last year, the Smart Monitor M5 and M7. A new minimum size is added, 24 inches, and the maximum is increased to 43 inches.

Data sheet of the Samsung Smart Monitor 24M50A, 32M70A and 43M70A

Samsung Smart Monitor 24M50A Samsung Smart Monitor 32M70A Samsung Smart Monitor 43M70A PANEL 24 inch 16: 9 Flat

IPS, 60 Hz 32 inch 16: 9 flat 43 inch 16: 9 flat RESOLUTION 1,080 x 1,920 dots 3,840 x 2,160 dots 3,840 x 2,160 dots ANGLE OF VIEW 178 ° (Horizontal) / 178 ° (Vertical) 178 ° (Horizontal) / 178 ° (Vertical) 178 ° (Horizontal) / 178 ° (Vertical) BRIGHTNESS 250 nits (typical) 250 nits (typical) 300 nits (typical) HDR HDR10 HDR10 HDR10 PORTS 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB Type A 2 x HDMI 2.0 , 2 x USB type A, 1 x USB type C 2 x HDMI 2, 2 x USB type A, 1 x USB type C CONNECTIVITY WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions 539.2 x 326 x 39.4mm, 2.6kg

(539.2 x 416.1 x 232.9 mm with stand), 2.9 kg 716.1 x 424.5 x 41.8 mm, 6.5 kg

(716.1 x 517.0 x 193.5 mm with stand), 5.4 kg 965.5 x 559.8 x 25.7 mm, 8.5 kg

(965.5 x 629.3 x 247.2 mm with stand), 12.6 kg OTHERS Tizen, speaker, SmartApp bracket, Samsung Dex Tizen, speaker, SmartApp bracket, Bixby, Samsung Dex Tizen, speaker, SmartApp bracket, Bixby , Samsung Dex PRICE TBD TBD TBD

Lowering the minimum, raising the maximum

While the M5s started at 27 inches, this time the spectrum is broadened and there will be a model of 24 inches. Of course, it is the one that stands out the most at the level of specifications, seeing that it retains the FullHD resolution and only includes only one USB, keeping the two HDMI. In fact, we see a greater tie in characteristics with the new M7 models, so that the choice of one or the other can be based almost on a matter of diagonal, dimensions and weight.

For their part, the new M7 series monitors do leave FullHD behind to start with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, with a brightness of 250 or 300 nits depending on the model and with HDR10 support. These are flat screens, without curvature and maintaining the simple and discreet design that we saw in the previous generation, in fact it highlights how thin the frames are. Although yes, the 24-inch also comes in white.

With this, Samsung expands both the minimum and the maximum of this type of monitors, which work with Tizen, they have a built-in speaker and have a smart TV function. In addition, with the support to Samsung DeX wireless it facilitates this use of the smartphone as a computer.

The new Smart Monitors have voice control from Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant, but they also support both Alexa and Google Assistant. What they have not updated is the wireless connectivity, seeing again Bluetooth 4.2 and without supporting WiFi 6.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy 24M50A, 32M70A and 43M70A

Samsung at the moment has not made public the prices of these new monitors, but looking at the prices of the previous generation it is possible to think that the 24-inch will start from a price somewhat lower than 249 euros (the starting price of the 32-inch M5 of the generation above) and that the M7 4K will start at a price above 399 euros.

We will update this information as soon as the manufacturer makes it public. The previous generation arrived in Spain, so in this case we could also see them in the future, for now they have been presented for the United States.

All information @ Samsung