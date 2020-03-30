Cleaning your mobile frequently is something you should be doing now since before the coronavirus became the great protagonist. However, the arrival of this virus has further focused on the importance of cleaning your mobile and how you can disinfect it.

One of the technology companies that has given this issue the most relevance has been Samsung, which offered to clean your mobile for the coronavirus for free. Following this offer, the South Korean company has drawn up a Complete guide in which he explains how to disinfect the phone step by step to protect yourself against the coronavirus.

The Samsung guide to cleaning your mobile properly

That mobile phones were nests of bacteria is something we already talked about when we explained how to clean the screen of your smartphone, which could become home to up to 600 different types of bacteria. That is the level of dirt on the terminal that you are in contact with for most of the day, the one that you touch with hands that you can then take to your mouth or eyes without being aware of what that entails.

As if this were not enough, a few days ago we learned how long the coronavirus can survive on the screen of your mobile, mouse, keyboard or game console. Depending on the material, the virus can stay up to 5 days in these technological devices.

Knowing this data, it is even more important to pay attention to the cleaning guide published by Samsung. According to the South Korean company, the following are the steps you must follow to disinfect your mobile in the correct way.

1st- Turn off the phone, remove the case and disconnect any accessories you have connected.

2º- Clean the exterior surface of the terminal with a lint-free soft cloth or wipe. Samsung claims to be against the direct application of cleaning fluids, water, or other solutions, as they could enter the phone’s holes and damage it.

3º- Wet the cloth tip with distilled water or disinfectant. to carry out the disinfection of the same. The firm recommends that you use a product based on hypochlorous acid (50-80 ppm) or alcohol-based (formulated with more than 70% ethanol or isopropyl alcohol). With that wet end, cleans without too much pressure the front and rear of the terminal. If you use casings on your mobile, you should also clean them in this way.

These are the three key steps detailed by Samsung for phone disinfection. As the company clarifies, the guide is focused on the cleaning of glass, ceramic and metal surfaces, not for those soft accessories with materials like plastic, rubber or leather.

In addition, Samsung recommends that you do not use other cleaning solutions, such as using compressed air directly against the phone. After having disinfected the mobile, something that you should do at least once a day, you should pay special attention when using it outside the home: Keep it close, don’t pass it from hand to hand and don’t leave it on any surface.

For most users, perhaps cleaning the phone is limited to passing the sleeve of the jersey when the screen seems to be dirtier than normal. However, the company stresses the importance of disinfecting the mobile, Even offering a free cleaning service called the Galaxy Sanatizing Service, which uses a special machine to kill all germs, bacteria, and viruses at the terminals.

As Samsung specifies in its guide, it is a temporary nuisance that can protect both your health and that of your loved ones at these times when the coronavirus is present in most countries of the planet.

