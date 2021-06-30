The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is filtered in three of its colors confirming its design

This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, available in three different colors and with a triple rear camera.

In case the previous leaks had not been enough to confirm us what will be the next folding smartphone from Samsung, a new collection of Official renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has just been filtered, revealing each and every detail of her physical appearance.

The leak in question confirms that the terminal will be available in, at least, three different colors to choose. Thanks to the images, we can see each of the available finishes.

Matte finish, triple camera and double perforated screen

The pictures show us Galaxy Z Fold3 in three colors: black, dark green and a pearl white finish. They all seem to have a rear part built in matte glass rather than bright, which should help the device is more resistant to dirt.

Its physical appearance does not seem very different from the previous version. With respect to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, the main changes reside in a new camera module located at the rear –that yes, it maintains the same number of sensors: three–; or some straighter lines and not so rounded.

One more time, the device will have a side fingerprint reader, as well as with a double screen: a smaller exterior, and a folding interior that allows to transform the mobile into a device with a size more similar to that of a tablet.

In both cases, we have a hole in screen intended to house the selfie camera, so rumors indicating the possibility that the Galaxy Z Fold3 had a camera under the screen they seem to have failed.

What is not lacking is the support for S-Pen on the inner screen of the device, although this accessory would be sold separately along with a case, in the same way that it happens with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and its S-Pen.

Previous leaks have confirmed that the terminal will feature an Exynos 2100 processor in some markets, and a Snapdragon 888 in others, in both cases with built-in 5G connectivity. Its launch is scheduled for August this year.

