The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first folding with a camera under a screen, according to a leak: there are also details of the Z Flip 3

Samsung was among the first brands to introduce a consumer folding device with the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Formula that continued alternating form factors with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and that seems to continue precisely along these two paths, attending to the massive leak of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

To put a bit in context before going into detail, the two devices have in common foldable AMOLED panel inside, but while one is more of a renewed clamshell phone (the Flip), the Folds are more of a convenient mobile or tablet. And it is what seems to last in future models that according to the SamMobile leak will come out this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The two leaks have arrived almost at the same time, so there is already speculation that they will also be presented together. Talking about the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 3At first we can see that the “Z” nomenclature would take hold and that “Fold” would indicate once again that it is a folding device in the form of a book, with a large folding screen inside and in principle (because it is not seen) screen more small on the outside.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

What is observed in what appear to be official images (but of low quality) is something that surprised the Samsung Galaxy S21 + and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: the support for S Pen. When this function was “leaked” (more or less) there were sources that signed the death warrant of the Galaxy Note, and this idea is probably made stronger than with the apparent adoption of the S Pen by the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, according to these pictures.

Image: SamMobile

In Engadget The future of the Samsung Galaxy Note after the new Galaxy S21 is more in doubt: now they share what made them unique {“videoId”: “x811f2i”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, analysis_ The possibilities in this FOLDING are (almost) INFINITE “}

Although what is really striking is that the new Fold 3 would be the first Samsung device with an under-screen camera. That is, not with a hole, but in the style of the ZTE Axon 20 5G.

Image: SamMobile

Image: SamMobile

It is something that they already taught us, although in a laptop with an OLED screen. If confirmed, it would be the first foldable device on the market to have this technology, since the ZTE is a standard mobile at the level that it does not fold.

In addition, the rear camera module becomes small and thinner, with three cameras that without data on them we would bet to say that they are a main sensor, a wide angle and a telephoto lens. For the rest, and without seeing the front screen (which we suspect that they will keep, since it was part of the main improvements between the first and second models), it seems that the design of the hinge on the exteriors is maintained and, according to the leak , the folding screen has a new coating to make it more resistant. In the render, the fold that was left in the middle is obviously not visible, but we suspect that it will continue to exist as it is so difficult at a structural level that it is not noticed.

The front camera of the internal screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The rear camera module of the Z Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Linking with the nomenclature of the previous one, in the Flip they would have made a concession perhaps to match batches and would add the “3” although it would be the second model. But this is still in leaked status anyway, so for now it’s speculation (although this, on a marketing level, would make sense).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

What has been seen of the alleged Z Flip 3 is that the shell type format is maintained, although this time with a double finish In what is the half that integrates the rear cameras, this double camera would now go vertically, so that in that part of black color a larger screen would be housed, which seems to be also to show notifications, although this time with more content (in appearance).

Image: SamMobile

Like the Z Fold 3, it would be covered by Gorilla Glass Victus on the outside and would also have ell folding internal screen reinforcement. In this case, what also looks like official video captures do not show hints of a camera under the screen, so perhaps it is something that the Fold 3 is going to release exclusively.

The format and proportions seem similar to what we saw in the first flip, perhaps in this case something more compact, but they are not high quality captures either and they could be somewhat deformed. And what is not talked about is components, but it is possible to think that in both cases they will have a state-of-the-art processor and a good dose of RAM for precedents.

Image: SamMobile

Image: SamMobile

For now there is nothing confirmed and the leaks they point to july, so maybe we have an extra Unpacked or maybe a single Unpacked with other protagonists. We will be waiting for more information, especially those that come from the brand itself.

–

The news The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first folding with a camera under a screen, according to a leak: there are also details of the Z Flip 3 was originally published in

Engadget

by Anna Martí.



