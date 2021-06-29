The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is completely leaked in official images

This is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 – Samsung’s foldable smartphone has just been completely leaked.

The New Samsung Galazy Z Flip3 has stopped having secrets. A massive leak from the GizNext portal has just revealed the full design of the new folding smartphone from Samsung, which would be presented at the end of summer together with the new Galaxy Z Fold3.

This portal has shared a series of official press images of the new terminal, which reveal each and every detail of your design, including the various color variants in which the phone will be available.

A larger secondary display and many colors to choose from

Based on the leaked information, we know that the terminal will arrive with an updated design compared to the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, having a larger secondary screen with 1.9 inches, located inside a glass “window” where the double camera Of the device.

The interior screen, on the other hand, would maintain the same 6.7-inch diagonal with an aspect ratio of 25: 9.

They also point out that the device will be available in a greater variety of colors to choose from. Among them, we find dark green, purple, gold, gray, white, pink, blue and black. It is unknown if all variants will be available globally, or if some will be exclusive to certain markets.

Between the rumored specs, they find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a display with 120 hertz refresh rate and Super AMOLED technology, 3,300 mAh battery with 15W charging power, and 8GB configuration with 128GB of storage. However, this information not final yet, and it is not ruled out that there could be changes in the technical file of the phone from now until the day of its presentation scheduled for the first week of August.

