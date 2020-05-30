There are people in this world who have many objects just for collecting. And it is that an exclusive unit, sealed and in perfect condition of something may have a good value now, but in a few years it will be revalued and its cost will skyrocket. This also happens in the world of telephony, where manufacturers launch exclusive editions of their terminals to attract the attention of users, as is the case. of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne that finally arrives in Spain.

The most exclusive design of the Galaxy Z Flip in Spain

One of the most incredible terminals that have hit the shelves of electronics stores is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Korean firm has shown that it is capable of reinventing itself in a short time, although with the case of the Motorola Razr it arrived much earlier on the market for folding shell-type smartphones. But the firm always brings out something interesting to say the least and that is that it added a plus of exclusivity with the Thom Browne version.

This version was pending to know the date of arrival in Spain and the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne, something that has been known today. Thanks to what Sammobile has, the terminal will be available in our country starting today at a price of 2,600 euros which can be paid in installments. That if, in the cost they are included two extra gifts: on the one hand the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and on the other the Galaxy Buds + that will carry the colors of this exclusive edition.

This is the terminal

For those who do not know the name, Thom Browne He is a very prestigious American fashion designer. This has not only given the terminal its last name, which bears its simple design, which stands out for having a gray cover with vertical blue, white and red stripes on a white line that stands out slightly on the sides. As for the terminal, little can be said that you do not already know with its Flexible 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution and a processor.

It is accompanied by a 10 MPX front lens and two 12 + 12 MPX rear lenses that include a primary and wide angle lens. Inside it is a Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage as well as a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charge.