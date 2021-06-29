The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, uncovered in a new leak

Samsung is reluctant to announce its next folding. The company held a virtual event within the framework of the Mobile World Congress, but focusing solely on the software for its future products. At the moment, and despite the fact that the latest leaks indicated an imminent launch, we have no trace of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The folding, which is characterized by its “shell type” design, seems to be waiting a little longer. At least until August. Luckily, we can already know some details about its design thanks to a new leak.

The Giznext portal has shared official images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The design matches the one Evan Blass showed just a few days ago. Therefore, while waiting for Samsung to officially announce it, everything indicates that this will be the final appearance of the next folding of the company.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will keep the folding format of its previous generation. It will integrate a hinge in the center of the screen that will allow the terminal to be folded. When the device is open, it will display a 6.7 inch flexible OLED panel. Closed, its dimensions will be reduced by half so that it takes up less space.

One of the most notable novelties is the integration of a new secondary screen that will grow in size compared to its predecessor. It will go from 1.1 inches to have a diagonal of 1.9 inches. This panel will allow you to see relevant information, such as notifications, battery level, alarms or incoming calls, when the main screen of the device is folded.

The foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 could debut in August

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also arrive in new colors. Among them, a greenish tone, a new dark blue color or a gold finish. Samsung will also keep the classic colors of the Galaxy Z Flip, such as purple or black. The back, which will apparently be made of glass, appears to have a matte finish.

Samsung’s next foldable is expected to include a Snapdragon 888 processor. It will also arrive with a double main camera on the back, although its characteristics are unknown at the moment.

Everything points to what The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will launch during the first weeks of August. It will be at a virtual event, where the company could also announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as its first smartwatch with Wear OS and the already leaked Galaxy Buds 2.

