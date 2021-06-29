The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is seen in all its glory: design and key features | Technology

Everything indicates that the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just around the corner, but thanks to a new massive leak we will not have to wait to know its design and key features. This is what is expected of the new folding clamshell phone from Samsung.

The presentation of the new folding mobile phones from Samsung is approaching, and as the months progress the rumors intensify. So far, many details of the two terminals with flexible screen that are expected have appeared, but now A new leak has revealed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in all its glory.

The information comes to us through the specialized medium GizNext, which has published a report that leaves nothing to the imagination. The note shows us renders in which we can see the design of Samsung’s new clamshell folding mobile and its different color variants, reveals the main changes compared to the previous generation, indicates the expected specifications and indicates what the price and date will be. launch.

The successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be equipped with a flexible Super AMOLED main display with the same dimensions as the original model, 6.7 inches, with an aspect ratio of 25: 9. Instead, the external screen will grow significantly, going to have a diagonal of 1.9 inches. Thanks to this, you will offer much more information at a glance.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be equipped with a double rear camera with two 12 Mpx sensors, but this time the module will have a vertical configuration instead of a horizontal one. The brain will be the Snapdragon 888 processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Regarding autonomy, from previous rumors we know that it will mount a 3,300 mAh battery and that it will lack reverse wireless charging, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Color options would be as follows: light green, purple, beige, gray, black, pink, dark blue, and white.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: price and availability

At the moment the date of the next Samsung Unpacked has not been officially announced, but if we look at the renders in which the terminal appears folded you can see a date, August 11. Does this mean that the presentation of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will take place on this day?

As for the price, previous rumors say that it will be cheaper than expected and that in Spain it would be around 1,200 euros.