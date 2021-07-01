The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 leaks into images and reveals its rotating bezel and a classic finish

If all goes as expected, in late summer we will have an appointment with Samsung to attend the Unpacked event. One of the great protagonists of this event will be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which will be the first watch to feature One UI Watch, the customization layer developed by Samsung and Google.

Little is known about this watch in terms of specifications, but today Android Headlines has leaked the first images of the watch. According to AH, in the images we can see the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (a nomenclature that Samsung has not used since the Gear S3 Classic), so, in principle, it would not be strange if there was at least a second version, perhaps Active.

Rotating bezel keeps making an appearance

As we can see in the images, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will come, at a minimum, in white, gray and black. The white and gray finish is interesting, since in them the box will be silver. Depending on the filtration, it will be available in three sizes, 42, 44 and 46 millimetersIt will have 5 ATM and MIL-STD-810G water resistance and will be made of aluminum or stainless steel.

From the photos we can extract more information, such as that it will have side buttons and a rotating bezel. This is one of the most characteristic elements of Samsung watches. We saw it in the Galaxy Watch 3 and it seems that it will continue to make an appearance in the Watch 4. This technology will allow us, for example, to navigate through the menus without touching the screen.

Its design is much more elegant than the Galaxy Watch 4 Active leaked a few days ago. This slimmer model will be available in more colors (white, green, navy, red and yellow) and will not have the rotating bezel. It is a more minimalist watch and more designed for sports users.

Nothing is known about its specifications, other than that it is expected to have a built-in GPS chip. What is confirmed is that will feature One UI Watch, the new layer of customization for Samsung watches. Among the new features of this layer are the compatibility with Google applications (such as Maps and YouTube Music) and the self-installation of compatible apps.

This watch is expected show up during the next Unpacked which will take place at the end of summer. What’s more, it is hoped that it will not come alone, as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the new Galaxy Z Flip have recently been leaked. We will have to wait.

Via | Android Headlines