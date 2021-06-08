The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 have already been certified and will come without a charger

The 41 mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will have a 247 mAh battery, the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 3.

In the recent Google I / O 2021 that was held online, the American giant announced that its operating system for wearables, Wear OS, was going to be adopted by Samsung smartwatches in the next models, replacing Tizen.

In this sense, we now know that the first smartwatch models of the Korean manufacturer that will arrive with Wear OS, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 have already been certified and the main novelty is that will come without charger in the box.

Samsung is expected to introduce these two new smartwatches in August this year

As we can read in the specialized media SamMobile, the Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 are getting closer to their presentation after your passage through the Chinese certification body 3C.

In total, there were four models that received this certification because each of them has two versions, which are differentiated by the diameter of their sphere. Thus, the two variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 appeared in 3C with the model numbers SM-R880 (41mm) and SM-R890 (45mm), while the two versions of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 appeared with the model numbers SM-R860 (39mm) and SM-R870 (43mm).

From this information it is also revealed that both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will come with 5W wireless chargers, but without a charging adapter inside the box.

As for the specifications of the new Samsung smartwatches, it has been leaked that the 41 mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will feature a 247 mAh battery, the same one that mounts the Galaxy Watch 3 and that provides an autonomy of a couple of days.

Regarding the rest of the features, it is expected that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 have a circular Super AMOLED display, an Exynos processor manufactured in 5 nanometers and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Everything seems to indicate that Samsung will present these two new smart watches in August of this same year along with three new smartphones: the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

