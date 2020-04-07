Just a few days ago we talked about how Samsung had sent a security update to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, two phones that, despite having been launched four years ago, are still being used by a good number of people around the planet. However, I am afraid that that was the last good news that we had to give about the Samsung flagship models launched in early 2016 ..

This is stated from the SamMobile portal, where they specify that Samsung has withdrawn the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge from its list of terminals with secured security and system updates, just a few days after receiving the security patch for the month of March 2020, which was most likely the last update in the history of these terminals.

In this way, Galaxy S7 and S7 edge will no longer receive new security updates, nor of course neither of the system. It should not be forgotten that, as with the rest of the brand’s high-end models, Samsung is committed to offering system updates for just two years, although the period of security updates extends to four.

We recommend you: From Galaxy S to Galaxy S20: this is how Samsung’s star mobile has evolved

There will be no more updates for the Galaxy S7

Despite the fact that Samsung has removed the two models of the Galaxy S7 series from its list of terminals with assured updates, this does not imply that, if it appears critical vulnerabilities, the company will leave them aside. It is possible that in the event of such a situation, Samsung will end up sending a patch in an extraordinary way with which to correct the problems, although no new functions or performance improvements will be introduced.

Both models stopped receiving new versions of the operating system after updating to Android 8 Oreo, so they were on the verge of receiving One UI, the new version of Samsung software introduced alongside Android 9.

Beyond that, it is curious to see how the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active, the ultra-rugged edition of this family of phones, continues to have secured quarterly security updates. It will be seen, yes, for how long before Samsung decides that the time has come to end its official support stage. Another model that will continue to receive updates on a regular basis, despite having been released at a date not too far from that of the launch of the Galaxy S7 is the Samsung Galaxy Note FE, the renewed version of the fateful Galaxy Note7.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that, thanks to third-party ROMs, it is already possible install Android 10 on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge unofficially, to test the news introduced by the latest version of Google’s operating system. Although we are talking about editions, generally unstable and not as polished as an official version could be, it can be a good way to give a new life to two models that, today, have reached the end of their lives regarding support.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado









Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: