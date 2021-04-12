The Samsung Galaxy S22 with Olympus camera would look that impressive | Technology

If the rumors are correct, Samsung and Olympus are in talks to collaborate on the development of photographic equipment for future mobiles. So that we can make an ideal of the result of this collaboration, these renders show us how impressive the Galaxy S22 with an Olympus camera would look.

Although we will not know about the Galaxy S22 series until next year, in recent days there have been rumors that have drawn international media attention to Samsung’s flagship of 2022.

Specifically, it is said that the South Korean brand could close an agreement with Olympus, the popular Japanese photography company, specializing in optics and imaging. The leaks suggest that the two companies could partner for the development of upcoming mobile camerasincluding the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The information was revealed by Twitter user Yogesh and is also supported by the popular Ice Universe leaker, who explained through the Chinese social network Weibo that his sources assure that it is true news. Nevertheless, neither Samsung nor Olympus have confirmed anything yet, so we have to take this information with caution and quarantine it until there is more data.

Now that everyone is talking about the possible agreement between Samsung and Olympus, it has been time for them to appear the first renders that show us what the Galaxy S22 could look like with an Olympus camera. The images have been made by the graphic designer Technizo Concept for LetsGoDigital, and they show us how impressive the terminal would look with its prodigious photographic equipment.

In recent weeks it has been said that Samsung is toying with the idea of ​​a mobile with a 200 megapixel camera, so the artist has taken advantage of this information to incorporate it into his sketch. In the renders we can see a terminal with a 200 megapixel lens with an extra large sizeIdeal for receiving the maximum possible light and improving the quality of snapshots in poor lighting.

Samsung’s flagship mobile with a 6.8 “120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen, as well as having a 108 megapixel camera or a 10 megapixel telephoto lens. Samsung’s mobile with the best features for those who demand the best.

The information that has been leaked so far does not refer to other possible features of the Galaxy S22 camera, so this is all we can say for now.

To know the new Galaxy S22 series we will have to wait until next year, but the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will appear earlier on the scene. We will see if the rumors are correct and it is the first Samsung mobile with an Olympus camera.