The Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with a smaller screen size, less in the Ultra model | Technology

Samsung might surprise you with the screen size of its next line of Galaxy S22 devices.

There are still many months to go, and nevertheless Samsung is likely to present other devices this August at an Unpacked event, but surely many users already have the illusion of buying a new Galaxy S in early 2022, and could take a surprise at the size of the screen.

And it is that although it is normal to offer devices with increasingly larger screens or at least keeping the same size as the last iteration, Samsung could have decided to offer slightly smaller screens with the new line of Galaxy S22 devices.

The information comes from Mauri QHD, a leaker with a very solid track record, where he claims that the Galaxy S22 will come under three screen sizes. The normal model would bet on 6.06 inches, the plus model with 6.55 inches and the Ultra model with 6.81 inches.

Galaxy S226.06 “6.55” 6.81 “Only Ultra is LTPOfrom my source Hades (7/8 correct) pic.twitter.com/Rfbd4VSdT7 – Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) June 11, 2021

If the information were true, only the Ultra model would maintain a display panel similar to the current generation. For reference, the Galaxy S21 has 6.2 inches while the plus model has 6.7 inches.

The same leaker has also pointed out that only the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have LTPO. Thanks to this technology, it would allow a device to go from a high refresh rate that consumes a lot of power to a much lower one more efficiently, thus helping the battery life.

However, phones that use LTPO panels like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, have reduced energy consumption by up to 16%.