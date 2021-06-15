The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus would be smaller than the S21

The Galaxy S21 smartphones have only been on the market for half a year, but there have been rumors about their successors for a long time. The latest in relation to the future Samsung Galaxy S22 is related to the size of the mobile phones, which would arrive with smaller screens than those currently used.

According to PhoneArena (via PCMag), Samsung would specifically opt for reduce the dimensions of the S22 and S22 Plus. The S22 Ultra would be the only one that would maintain a size practically identical to that of its predecessor; in fact, it would be minimally larger.

The change in the screens was originally mentioned on Twitter by the leaker Mauri QHD, In the past week. However, the data went practically unnoticed in the first days and is only now beginning to gain visibility.

If the leaked information is accurate, Samsung would adopt a 6.06 inch for the Galaxy S22, instead of the 6.2-inch S21. On the other hand, in the S22 Plus they would opt for a panel of 6.55 ”, versus the 6.7 ” S21 Plus.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a screen of 6.81 inch, that is to say, slightly larger than that of the S21 Ultra (6.8 ”). In addition, it would again be the only model with a low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panel.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 would resign size, but not power

Photo by Anh Nhat on Unsplash

If Samsung really does decide to have some of its Galaxy S22s come slightly smaller than its current flagship smartphones, the public may be grateful. The size of mobile phones has long been the subject of debate regarding what is the line that separates utility and convenience with exaggeration.

But it is also a reality that dimensions become secondary when the expectation is placed on the internal components. It is worth remembering that the South Korean company could provide the Galaxy S22 with the Exynos SoC that will use AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. The chip will incorporate support for ray tracing and VRS, as recently confirmed. However, there are also reports on the possible adoption of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895.

In the design section, meanwhile, it is speculated that only the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a glass finish on the back. According to SamMobile, the S22 and S22 Plus could come with a “reinforced polycarbonate” finish.

Read this too …