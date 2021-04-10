The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have its own reality show in the United States (yes, you read that right)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the star of a new reality show.

There is no doubt that Samsung is one of the most important companies in the Android landscape. Thanks to its new high-end terminals and the success of other devices such as the fantastic A series, South Koreans dominate the Android mobile phone market.

So popular have they become lately, that even the Samsung Galaxy S21, will have his own reality show in the United States.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have its own reality show in the United States and it is not a joke

One of the best marketing tactics for selling cell phones is to associate with celebrities. Samsung is not new to this, not in vain they have associated with numerous musical groups, but this time it is completely different.

As we read in The Hollywood Reporter, Samsung wants to make its own reality show called “Xposure on Hulu”

4 marketing tricks that brands use to sell you more mobiles

It is a reality show in which several well-known photographers will participate in challenges against other contestants. Of course, to equalize all participants, each of them will have a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

We must remember that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra It has the following configuration in its photographic section:

Ultra wide angle camera: 12 MP f / 2.2, 120º, 1.4μm, 13mm equivalentMain chamber: Samsung ISOCELL HM3 108 MP with OIS, f / 1.8, 0.8 μm, 24mm equivalentTelephoto camera 1: 10 MP, 3x optical zoom, OIS, f / 2.4, 72mm equivalentTelephoto camera 2: 10 MP, 10x optical zoom, OIS, f / 4.9, 240mm equivalentFront camera: 50 MP f / 2.2, 80 °, 25mm equivalent

Therefore, the camera system of the S21 Ultra is one of the best that we have been able to test on a smartphone. Each of the sensors offers an excellent result, making the “camera” of this device much more versatile than the competition.

For all this, we hope to see spectacular photographic results in this new reality show which will be broadcast from next April 26.

Related topics: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all