The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, chosen as the best smartphone of 2021 at MWC 2021

The winner of the Global Mobile Awards 2021 is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. One more year, Samsung takes the award for the best smartphone of 2021.

The Global Mobile Awards juries have chosen the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra As the best smartphone of the year 2021 during the Mobile World Congress 2021.

Samsung has received this award stating that the award has been given to its flagship device for the combination of software, hardware and services, which “drive innovation in the mobile industry around the world.”

In the 2020 edition, Samsung was unable to clinch this award, which was awarded by the GLOMO juries to the OnePlus 7T Pro.

But on this occasion, the South Korean company has been honored for, according to the juries, having created “the best Samsung Android smartphone to date, with a wide variety of functions, an impressive AMOLED screen, the best cameras in its class and more. ”. They further allege that the device “meets all the requirements and is a worthy winner of the award for best smartphone in 2021.”

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

In the selection of finalists, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the smartphone with high-end features and reduced price launched by Samsung last year, and quickly placed in the top of the most popular and recommended mobiles in its segment.

The full GLOMO session lasts around two hours, and can be seen in the video posted by the GSMA on its LinkedIn profile. It is also available under these lines:

