The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would start manufacturing in July, just a month before its launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be presented at the next Galaxy Unpacked to be held on August 19.

Samsung continues to work to complete the Galaxy S21 family with the most content model of all, a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which wants to repeat the success of its predecessor and of which we already know that production would begin in July, just a month before its launch.

This is all we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us the well-known technology analyst Ross Young has revealed on his Twitter account that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is will begin to produce in the month of July and that will be available in four colors: gray, light green, light purple and white.

This new information is consistent with other leaks that suggest that the new high-end economic terminal of the Korean manufacturer will be presented in the next Galaxy Unpacked launch event, which will probably take place August 19.

Regarding the design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, it is expected that follow the same aesthetic line as the Galaxy S21 and that it has dimensions of 155.7 x 71.45 x 7.9 mm, which means that it will be slightly larger than its older brother, but somewhat smaller than its predecessor.

As for the possible specifications of the new Samsung smartphone, everything seems to indicate that it will have a 6.4 inch screen crowned by a hole in the screen, located in the center of it, where your 32 megapixel selfie camera.

In addition, the autonomy of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be ensured with a 4,500 mAh battery compatible with fast charge technology.

Every time we know more details of one of the most anticipated terminals of the Korean brand In this 2021 and from Andro4all we will keep you promptly informed of any news that reaches our newsroom about the new cheap high-end smartphone from Samsung.

