The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is coming, but it won’t be available until the end of 2021

The chip crisis would have forced Samsung to rethink strategies, taking its Galaxy S21 FE more attractive in price and performance to the fourth quarter of 2021.

It seems to confirm that Samsung does prepare a Fan Edition of its Galaxy S21, and it is that for weeks we have heard and read dozens of rumors like the one that SamMobile brings us now, without any positive or negative confirmation but with all the informants converging towards that indeed, yes will exist sooner or later in 2021.

In fact, some close sources confirm that the Galaxy S21 FE will not be in the Unpacked to be held in August, leaving all the prominence to the Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Watch4, and that despite being quite advanced in its growth They will not start their debut until the end of the 2021 course.

Samsung’s premises seemed immovable when it came to abandoning the Galaxy Note to focus on the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z families, leaving the bulk of sales on the Galaxy S21 FE in this second semester of the year as the most compensated smartphone in price and performance from the South Korean catalog.

However, it seems that the chip crisis that has been hitting the world for months too has forced Samsung to rethink its strategies, and apparently the Galaxy Note could take only a sabbatical year to land harder in 2022, while the Galaxy S21 FE would be launched later, already in autumn at the earliest, so that he is ready in the important Christmas campaign.

The chip crisis also stifles Samsung, which will prioritize the Galaxy Z and delay the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is completely filtered in all its colors

Sources further confirm that leaked design matches what Samsung has on your workbench, also repeating the strategy of forgetting in its Fan Edition the Exynos chipsets, listening to the users of the European market who pray for Qualcomm and adding the Snapdragon 888 to the cast of this Galaxy S21 FE, which would also be sold at a more attractive price than the current Galaxy S21.

The rest of the filtered characteristics remain the same, with a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel and 120 Hz refresh rate, 6 or 8 GB RAM memory and non-expandable storage of 128 and 256 GB together with a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging up to 25 watts. The cameras were rumored to arrive in a triple module with 12 megapixel sensors.

Be that as it may, surely we will not meet him until those dates on which the canceled IFA in Berlin should be held, around the month of September, with a launch that would take place between the months of October and December globally… It seems that one more year the ‘Fan Edition’ will once again be the best of Samsung, but in 2021 we will have to wait!

