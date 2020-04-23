Samsung, which would be developing a 600 megapixel camera, presented the new series last February Galaxy S20. DxOMark, the well-known benchmark, continues to analyze mobile phones to find the device with the best camera on the market, and now it’s the turn of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a phone that falls outside the five smartphones with the best camera on the market.

The popular benchmark has shared on its official blog its camera review of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, a smartphone that falls out of the top 5 of the classification of the best camera mobile on the market. A ranking that continues to lead the Huawei P40 Pro with a total score of 128 points. In second position is the Honor 30 Pro + with 125 points, while in third and fourth position are the OPPO Find X2 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, respectively, both with 124 points.

The fifth position in the DxOMark ranking is for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, which has a score of 123, and the sixth position is guarded by the Honor V30 Pro with 122 points, the same score as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has obtained in the camera analysis of the well-known benchmark. The last flagship of the South Korean firm occupies the seventh position in this classification, becoming known as “A good off-roader” for mobile photography thanks to the good exposure, color and details of your images.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra scores 122 in DxOMark

In the photographic section, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has managed a score of 132, and from DxOMark highlight that the smartphone offers beautiful colors in its photographs, a wide dynamic range, well controlled noise, excellent exposure and color in ultra wide shots, and good exposure and high detail with flash. However, some cons also stand out, such as slow autofocus in low light situations, strong fusion artifacts in zoom shots, occasional white balance indoors and outdoors, and underexposure and color quantization when using night mode.

On the other hand, DxOMark highlights that the ultra-wide camera and the bokeh effects in portrait mode are “awesome”, and the video offers a good performance in 4K mood. In this section, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has obtained 102 points, and the popular benchmark highlights accurate lens exposure in low light, very low noise in most conditions, vivid and pleasant color outdoors, and a good stabilization in outdoor portable static videos. In contrast, they point out that the dynamic range is limited in high contrast conditions, visible motion effects in indoor videos, low detail in low light situations and a visible change of tone in red tones with low tungsten lighting.

In conclusion, the well-known benchmark indicates that, given the “Impressive technology specs” of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, in addition to its high price, fans of the South Korean firm “may find some defects of the camera as somewhat disappointing.” In addition, they also point out that the firm’s flagship is capable of taking good pictures in many environments, but “Does not set a new standard for the image quality of smartphones”.

