We are on May 1, Labor Day and a holiday in all of Spain, and we can not think of a better way to start the month than with a new installment of our Hunting Gangas, the weekly section in which we collect the best deals on mobiles and accessories. And beware, although we are still in a somewhat delicate situation, Mother’s Day is just around the corner and it may be a good time to give her a new phone.

Whether it is your case or if you simply want to renew your smartphone, here we bring you a few offers in models for all tastes and budgets. Special mention for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or the OPPO A9 (2020), which have dropped quite a price. And if what you want is a complement for your current phone, don’t miss the final section of this article, that there are several discounted proposals.

Mobile offers

iPhone 11: Apple’s best seller stands out for its 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen and its dual 12 MP rear camera, among other benefits. In Tuimeilibre, the 64 GB iPhone 11 costs 679 euros right now.

Samsung Galaxy A30s: This simple, yet complete, Samsung phone boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, triple camera with a 25 MP main sensor, and a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charge. At Amazon, the Galaxy A30s can be obtained already for 182.30 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A30s – 6.4 “Super AMOLED Smartphone (4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, 16 MP ultra-angular, Dual SIM, Spanish version) black

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro: There is no doubt that its 108 MP rear camera with five sensors is the star feature that defines this phone. On Amazon, the Spanish version of the 8GB / 256GB Mi Note 10 Pro in green or black costs 499 euros.

Realme X2 Pro: The Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 90 Hz screen and a four-sensor rear camera are some of its features. On Amazon, the Realme X2 Pro with 12GB / 256GB has dropped this week to 439 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: It has not been on the market for a long time, but it is already possible to get this cheaper 5G terminal. Among its virtues, a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen and a 10X hybrid zoom rear camera stand out. On Amazon, the Spanish version of 12GB / 128GB has a price of 1,239 euros and in Tuimeilibre the global version is available for 1,129 euros.

Google Pixel 4 XL: Among other features, it has a 6.3-inch OLED screen, the Snapdragon 855 and a dual 16 MP + 12.2 MP camera. In the official Google store, the Pixel 4 XL has dropped this week by 100 euros, to 799 euros.

Redmi Note 8T: its FullHD + screen, its quad rear camera and fast charging make it a very balanced terminal for what it costs. On eBay, the Spanish version of the Redmi Note 8T with 4GB / 64GB and in blue is priced at 153 euros with free shipping from Spain.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T 64 + 4GB Blue Color, NFC, 4000mAh Battery, [Version Española]

Huawei P Smart Z: In addition to becoming the first Huawei mobile with a retractable front camera, it was one of the last to bring Google services pre-installed. The Huawei P Smart Z has dropped to 169 euros in Tuimeilibre. If you prefer to buy it on Amazon, you have it for 184.99 euros.

iPhone 11 Pro: We are going with another Apple model that, in addition to triple rear camera, includes a 5.8-inch Super Retina screen and a 3,179 mAh battery with fast charge. In Tuimeilibre, the iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB continues another week for 1,029 euros.

Huawei P40 Lite: It is one of the latest models launched by Huawei, it is already possible to save a few euros on your purchase. Although it does not have Google services and apps installed, it does have a quad rear camera and a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging. In Mi Electro, the P40 Lite costs 239 euros.

OPPO A9 (2020): We continue with OPPO and this model with quad 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera, Snapdragon 665 and 5,000 mAh battery. At Amazon, you can already get the variant with 4GB / 12GB in mandarin green for 200.83 euros.

Oppo A9 2020 – 6.5 “HD +, 4G Dual Sim, 8 Core / 128 GB / 4 GB RAM / 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP / 16 MP Smartphone, Navy Green

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G: If you are looking for a 5G mobile, the Mi MIX 3 5G includes a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 855, sliding selfie camera and a 3,800 mAh battery with fast charge. In Media Markt, the 6GB / 128GB model has risen a little this week, but it is still at a very good price: 359 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A40: We return to Samsung to finish this section with a terminal that includes a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + screen, a double rear camera and a 25 MP front camera. On Amazon, the Spanish version of the Galaxy A40 in blue is on sale for 179 euros.

Accessories offers

Huawei Watch GT 2e: This new Huawei smart watch includes a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and promises 14 days of autonomy. In most stores, you can find it 10 euros cheaper than its official price, but in El Corte Inglés, it also comes with a free Huawei Band 4e for 169 euros.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless: These wireless headphones are compatible with iOS and Android, offer up to 3 hours of battery life on a charge and have noise cancellation. At Amazon, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless costs 55 euros right now.

Xiaomi ZBW4485GL – Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth, White, One Size

Google Home Mini– Google’s smart speaker lets you voice control over 1,000 devices from 150 different brands. At El Corte Inglés, it is available in chalk for 29 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: Although it has been on the market for some time, it is still a good alternative if you are looking for a smart watch. It has a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen and has IP68 / MIL-STD-810G resistance. The 42mm Galaxy Watch continues this week for 209 euros on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 5: we end up with another watch, but in this case the apple brand. The Apple Watch Series 5, with its always-active Retina display and cardiac monitoring, is priced at € 455 on Amazon for the 44mm GPS model with aluminum case and black sports strap.

More offers?

