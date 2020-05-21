The new Galaxy S20 Ultra debuted a couple of months ago such great features as Space Zoom up to 100x, especially in a setting where mobile photography differentiates high-end mobiles, but in reality more gimmicky surely than useful later in the day to day facing the end user.

In fact, everything seems to indicate that this Space Zoom 100X has been a little overrated by a Samsung that might not integrate it into the next Galaxy Note20, or at least that’s what some of the most prolific filters in the scene tell us, which already point to a new flagship for the Galaxy Note range without the option of ultra-zoom it will remain in the Galaxy S family.

All this despite the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra came with one of the best photographic systems on the market, on paper at least, with a 108 megapixel sensor and another 48 megapixel periscope lens, which will be precisely the one that falls off the datasheet of the Galaxy Note20.

In fact, it is that the release date of the new Galaxy Note is inexorably approaching and with it, the quality of some leaks grows all aligned with this idea It was released by @UniverseIce on Twitter a few hours ago:

Note20 series no longer retains 100X zoom function – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

Samsung acknowledges that a 100x digital zoom didn’t make much sense

Without a doubt this Space Zoom was the most important incentive of some Galaxy S20 Ultra that, nevertheless, stood out for a prominent hump to house a photographic system, something that greatly blanches the smartphone experience without we can also take too much advantage of the 100 increases.

And this is something that Samsung can’t afford on a productivity-focused terminal, whose users will undoubtedly require a tighter and more ergonomic design than do not condition the functionality and versatility of a Galaxy Note for betting everything on a camera with striking capabilities.

Not only this, and it is that the inclusion of the S-Pen makes Samsung need more space in the Galaxy Note, and placing the periscope lens would surely prevent optimizing the internal components and the capacity of a battery also important in a device oriented to the public more business.

In addition, all the reviews that we have been able to see of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, including ours in Andro4all, have been unable to find use in the MundoReal ™ at Space Zoom, much more gimmicky, as we said, than functional.

Obviously it is early to talk about how Samsung will then mount the Galaxy Note20’s photographic system, but it is rumored that it will integrate the same 108 megapixel main sensor along with a specific sensor that will take care of improve autofocus, which has been the focus of criticism of the Galaxy S20 Ultra from birth.

The optical zoom is expected to be smaller and focus on improve hybrid zoom up to 10x, but this is something that we can not confirm either as we see other manufacturers follow the line with many increases, such as Huawei and the 50X of its P40 Pro without Google certification.

Needless to say, in my opinion, the measure is correct Because that hump would be unacceptable on a Galaxy Note that requires more ergonomics and comfort for the use of the S-Pen, and not such a prominent mobile photography, so I hope that the Space Zoom does not actually reach the Note20… What do you think?

