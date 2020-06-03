A few weeks after we officially meet the new generation of Samsung Galaxy Note, the number of leaks is shaping the entire mobile. As is the case with rear cameras of the future Samsung Galaxy Note 20+: The module will be triple, it will have a 108 megapixel sensor, 12 megapixel wide angle and a camera with telephoto lens and combined zoom of up to 50x.

We still do not know dates and we do not have official confirmation, but everything indicates that the new Galaxy Note are very close to coming out of the oven. August is being the usual month for the presentation, the rumors are in full swing and even we know the design that the phones will presumably offer. In addition, we know some features, such as the photographic ones: as expected, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will offer a complete cast of capture possibilities. And the details of the Note 20+, which is probably more powerful (except if there is finally an Ultra version), have just come to light.

Telephoto camera with periscope objective and 50x maximum zoom

Pigtou’s picture

As it happens every year, the Note model will receive a good part of the changes introduced in the last Samsung Galaxy S20. This would translate into a fairly similar design with the inclusion of the S Pen, the front camera would keep the hole in the panel (it was the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 that launched this style) and the rear photographic set would be embedded in a rectangular module. The number of cameras would be three, both for the ‘normal’ Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+.

We already knew some leaks of these models, even the design was filtered in the form of images rendered from the plans. Now, and always according to Ice Universe, a well-known ‘filter’ and connoisseur of everything related to Samsung, we know how will the three rear cameras of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ be:

108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 main sensor. 1 / 1.33 inch size.

Telephoto camera with periscope objective. 13 megapixels for image size, 1 / 3.4-inch dimensions and Samsung ISOCELL Slim 3M5 sensor.

13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 1 / 2.55-inch sensor size. Samsung ISOCELL Fast 2L3 model.

Apart from the three cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ would have laser focus, does without the ToF camera and would have a maximum zoom of 50x, always combining optical and digital.

As usually happens, the data must be taken with caution since they are still part of the rumors. Even so, they should not stray too far either because they fit with the evolution that Samsung usually applies to its range of smartphones: let’s hope that it does not take too long to get out of doubt.

Track | Phone Arena

Images | Pigtou

