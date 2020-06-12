The new Galaxy Note 20 series would arrive in August along with the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, according to a leak.

Next August, if nothing prevents it, Samsung will officially announce the new Samsung Galaxy Note20, a series that, as the rumors point, aesthetics will not vary too much compared to the Galaxy S20 series and that she would not arrive alone. At least that’s what it points to a new leak which, in addition to reporting on the presentation event, also notes the launch date of the new Galaxy Note 20 series and the names of the devices that will accompany it.

As the date for the presentation event of the new smartphones of the South Korean firm approaches, the information on these devices continues to arrive. If it recently leaked the possible design of the Samsung Note 20 +, now a new leak has revealed both the filing date as the alleged launch day of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, which would not arrive alone. At least that’s the information Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech has shared on his personal Twitter account.

In a post on the well-known blue bird social network, Prosser has reported that the South Korean company plans to officially present the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series at an event that will be held on August 5. In addition, the new smartphones of the Asian firm will not be alone, since according to Prosser during the event they will also be shown to the world two new folding smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Phones for the Samsung virtual Unpacked event: Event August 5th – my source

(corroborating @UniverseIce) Note 20

Fold 2

ZFlip 5G Devices will launch on August 20th – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 9, 2020

In the same Twitter post, Prosser says that on August 5 the new ones will also be presented Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the second model of Samsung’s first foldable phone, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, a supposed model with 5G network technology of the well-known shell-type smartphone of the company, which in Andro4all we already analyzed. Some phones of which at the moment hardly any details are known.

In the same publication, Jon Prosser ensures that both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and the new Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip will arrive on the market on August 20. At the moment it is only a leak, so it is time to wait for the South Korean company to rule on it. As for the Galaxy Note 20, the leaks suggest that it would have a Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which would have a memory configuration of up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage and that the high-end model could incorporate a 5,000 mAh battery.

