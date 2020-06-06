In August Samsung will officially announce the new Samsung Galaxy Note20, a series that, as the rumors point, the aesthetics will not vary too much compared to the Galaxy S20 family and from which little by little new details are known. Now, a leak has revealed some camera details of the upcoming Galaxy Note, the most premium of the Korean brand.

As the date for the presentation event of the new smartphones of the South Korean firm approaches, the information on these devices continues to arrive. If it recently leaked the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy Note20Now Ice Universe, a well-known filter, has used the Weibo social network to offer new details about the camera of the new premium smartphone of the Asian company. Specifically, Ice Universe has stated that the South Korean company is planning to incorporate a main 108 megapixel camera on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+, just like he did with the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

But that is not all, since this well-known filter has pointed out that, to avoid the autofocus problems that the sensor had earlier this year, from the technology giant they have decided to incorporate a new láser laser autofocus sensor ’ which will apparently replace the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor used in the Galaxy Note 10 family. Information that matches the renders leaked a few days ago that seemed to show a laser autofocus system along with the complex configuration of the camera.

It may interest you | Samsung launches a special edition of the Galaxy S20 + for K-Pop and BTS fans.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ would have a main 108-megapixel camera

Accompanying the main 108-megapixel sensor, the same information suggests that the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will also feature a 13 megapixel periscope camerainstead of a 48-megapixel secondary sensor. Even the Ice Universe itself has pointed out that the company’s new flagship will not have 100x Space Zoom. Of course, it is expected that the company limits the 50X digital zoom, as the rumors suggest.

On the other hand, the configuration is also said to be completed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that, surely, has been borrowed from the Galaxy S20 series. Among other details, rumors also suggest that the Galaxy Note 20 will feature a 6.9-inch flatter Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, plus smaller bezels. As for its interior, rumors suggest that it will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor in the United States and a processor Exynos 992, which has yet to be announced, in Europe and other international markets.

A processor they accompany 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable by microSD cards; in addition to a 4,500 mAh battery and 5G network support. At the moment it only remains to wait a couple of months more to know all the details of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year.

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Andro4all