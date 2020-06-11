Folding devices are here to stay, that’s a fact. All the possibilities of use have not yet been exploited, but all those functions that the most common devices already have are being placed little by little. The displays look somewhat sensitive and it appears that this will continue to be the case for a while until they improve their strength with other building materials. And it is that today we have known that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will not be compatible with SPen.

You will not be able to use the Stylus on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

One of the elements that users have not paid much attention to is the stylus. At first even some smartphone models had it, but today it is something that seems reserved for the occasional phablet or even a tablet. But in the folding smartphone segment this is still a point to reach in the future.

You know who we are talking about, and that is the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will not be compatible with SPen. The Korean firm is going to istrUse your third device with this type of screen if we count the Galaxy Z Flip as the second device with a flexible screen, but everything points to the fact that you still have to wait to have a stylus available for the terminal. Some may not find it useful, but the reality is that having an expanded screen many workers will solve the problem of handwriting or freehand drawing.

It seems that for this we will have to wait a while since according to PhoneArena, the The Galaxy Fold 2’s display will be made of ultrathin glass. This material is still too fine to bear the pressure of a tablet pen, so we’ll have to wait for the next version to see it.

The other phone with stylus around the corner

Maybe Galaxy Fold 2 not supported by SPen, but other users are thinking of the arrival of the other great terminal of the year for Samsung. We are talking about the Galaxy Note 20, which will possibly be called that if it follows the numbering of the Galaxy S family. The terminal promises as every year to be the benchmark of the company and a phone designed for those who want the most top features with included stylus. There is little time left to know what the device will be like and its features, but surely it will not leave anyone indifferent.