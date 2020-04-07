After the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung will continue to seek to approach the folding segment from the perspective of the former. It will do so at the end of this year, when a successor will arrive who, among other qualities, aims to be cheaper that the one with which the South Korean firm began its journey in flexible screens for smartphones.

It will not be difficult to fulfill this premise, however, if one takes into account that the Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at 2,020 euros or 47,999 pesos, making it one of the most expensive smartphones that one can acquire today. Encouraged by the success of the more content Galaxy Z Flip (1,500 euros or 32,999 pesos), from the firm they would be considering more affordable options for their other folding.

As revealed by the specialized medium SamMobile, this would involve expanding the storage options in which the terminal will be available. So, the Galaxy Fold 2 would no longer be sold with only a 512 GB configuration to also offer a 256 GB configuration, cutting the final sale value.

More screen, twice

Although the information available about this device is still scarce, it is expected that the size of the two screens that the terminal incorporates will increase. In this way, the one on the outside will gain in utility, while the interior and folding will extend its usable area from 7.3 to 7.7 inches thanks to the elimination of the notch of the previous version in favor of a perforated camera in the panel – despite the fact that at first it was said that it would be included under it.

Regarding its launch, the first information points to an arrival that could occur in the third quarter of 2020.

