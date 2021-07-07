The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will have active noise cancellation

With a supposed release date getting closer and closer, there are more and more details that we can find about the next Samsung Galaxy Buds2, confirming now that this new generation of wireless headphones will include an active noise cancellation technology versus active noise reduction.

This was shared today on Twitter by the well-known Ice Universe filter, with a capture of the Samsung application for the pairing and configuration of these headphones. Moreover, in this image we can see not only this active noise cancellation, but also an ambient noise cancellation mode, thus covering both audio input and output both in reproduction and in the capture of sounds.

Galaxy Buds2 supports active noise canceling pic.twitter.com/c3dZ6Qhewm – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2021

Two qualities that never cease to amaze us given the most economical orientation that Samsung proposes with these Galaxy Buds2. And it is that as we have seen previously, these headphones will be oriented to a medium price range, presenting a minimalist design and a new color scheme with glossy finishes, and an aesthetic similar to that of the Galaxy Buds Pro. As for the case, the outer part will share a single white color option, matching its interior with the color of the different Galaxy Buds2 that accompany them.

Unfortunately, we still do not know the true capabilities and characteristics of these headphones, focusing much of the information advanced on their autonomy. While the case will equip a battery of up to 500 mAh With support for analog and wireless charging up to 2.5 Wxc, the Galaxy Buds2 will feature a single 60 mAh battery, a big upgrade from the 270 mAh case of its predecessor, and a small reduction compared to the 85 mAh of the previous headphones.

Finally, when it comes to its starting price, rumors hover around some figures between 180 and 200 euros, varying slightly according to the different markets.

In the absence of an official confirmation from Samsung, at the moment it is not sure when the new Galaxy Buds2 will be presented, although everything indicates that we will still have to wait a couple of more months, until the next presentation Unpacked focused on its family of folding smartphones, already dated for the month of August.