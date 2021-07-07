The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, now filtered from all angles with a very refined design

Evan Blass shows us the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 in all its angles, in all its splendor and in all its colors … And without waiting for the Unpacked of August!

We do not yet know the date of the Samsung Unpacked that we will experience this summer, although all the information seems to coincide so that on August 11 we can attend the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 folding, of the Galaxy Watch4 watch with One UI Watch and also probably from these Galaxy Buds2 headphones that leak again now showing all the details of its highly refined design.

And it seems that the maxim that Samsung never comes with surprises to its Unpacked, because the leaks around all its events (we had already seen the Galaxy Buds2 previously) eat the news before Samsung itself can even put long teeth on us.

This time it has been a reputed leaker like Evan Blass who anticipates those who they will already be the fifth wireless headphones of a Samsung that continues to seek excellence, after testing with the Galaxy Buds, Buds +, Buds Live and Buds Pro even different formats always iterative in functionality, until hitting the refinement key that the Buds Pro started and the Buds2 will try to complete in design, performance and… price?

The stars converge and it seems that the Samsung Galaxy Z of 2021 will be accompanied by a good number of important accessories for its ecosystem, with the Galaxy Watch4 and these Galaxy Buds2 as the main protagonists.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch4 are leaked in official images

Not surprisingly, the finishes of the Galaxy Buds2 seem more cared for than ever, almost designed together with Google since the color palette is similar to that chosen for the Pixel Buds A-Series, with two-tone plastic and white, purple and olive green models, all of them with a white cargo and transport box.

The headphones themselves are more refined in their construction, based on the ergonomic design of the Buds Pro but offering the feeling of being somewhat more compact, no surprises compared to previous leaks but now with the possibility of seeing them in 360 degrees.

Here we leave them directly from the Twitter account of Evan Blass:

pic.twitter.com/SKg8MzNL3S – Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 6, 2021

There are no confirmations yet, but everything seems to indicate that they will arrive without ANC and will be on a more affordable rung such as the Galaxy Buds update, following a strategy similar to that of Google’s A-Series models.

In terms of functionality, expected to be similar to Buds Pro since these only have six months in the stores, maintaining maximum connectivity thanks to Galaxy Wearables adding the entire cast with Bixby, adaptive sound with AI, the ability to read notifications at discretion and much more that we told you here.

Obviously, it will remain the audio calibrated by AKG without talking about active noise cancellation for now, and also say the sources that Samsung has achieved improve bass performance so we can expect a step forward with audio as well.

What remains to be confirmed is whether Samsung will place them above the Galaxy Buds Pro as a new generation, or if they finally arrive without ANC and They follow in the footsteps of Google and its Series-A, updating a more affordable rung to bring the functionality of the most advanced models to all pockets … What do you expect from these new Buds2?

Barrage of leaks from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

