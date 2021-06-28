The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can be seen in images with great detail

Samsung prepares an imminent renovation of its input headphones: the Galaxy Buds 2. The second generation of these true wireless had already been leaked before. Now, and thanks to the 91Mobiles portal, they have been seen in official images. They will arrive with an aesthetic similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro, new colors and a noise reduction system.

The leaked images show a more compact case compared to the first version, with an identical shape to the case of the Galaxy Buds Pro. The headphones, on the other hand, yes will maintain the characteristic rounded shape.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will arrive in two new finishes: purple and green. Samsung will also mix two shades on the case. The exterior will be finished in white. The interior, on the other hand, will be the same color as the headphones.

The South Korean, as can be seen in the images, will also market the Galaxy Buds 2 in black and white. In both cases, with the outside of the case in white.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, beyond the new design

In Samsung’s true wireless range, the Galaxy Buds are the cheapest models. That is why some of the features present in the Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds Live will not be available in these headphones. The main absence? Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

However, according to the Ice Universe account, the Galaxy Buds 2 do will offer some kind of “noise reduction” system. At no time does it clarify how it will or will work, nor the differences it has with respect to an active noise cancellation system like the one we find in the Galaxy Buds Pro.

It is possible that This noise reduction system takes advantage only of the design of the headphones themselves, such as its shape or the rubber tips, to try to reduce the sound from the outside. Meanwhile, active noise-canceling headphones pick up sounds coming from outside and, using a series of algorithms, cancel them out before entering our ear.

In any case, the rumors about the presence or not of active noise cancellation are contradictory and inconsistent. Therefore, we will have to wait for its official presentation to know the reality.

The South Korean firm’s headphones, on the other hand, were seen in the database of the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The certification revealed that the case will incorporate a 500 mAh battery. On the other hand, each earbud would have a 60 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 could be announced in the next few hours. Samsung is planning an event for today, June 28, during the Mobile World Congress. In addition to the Galaxy Buds 2, the company could also announce a new smartwatch with Wear OS.

