The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro are uncovered before Unpacked

There is less and less time for Samsung to reveal its device «more powerful«. Although the South Korean company has not provided details of the event of the next 28th of AprilEverything seems to indicate that the new Galaxy Book Pro laptops, which were recently leaked, will be presented.

It would be the Galaxy Book Pro, a traditional laptop with a touch screen and of the Galaxy Pro 360, a convertible capable of being used on the desktop thanks to its integrated keyboard or in tablet mode. In addition, the latter would have compatibility with the S-Pen stylus.

Samsung’s new laptops, according to leaker Evan Blass, would be offered in options of 13 and 15 inches. As for the hardware, they would work with processors 11th Gen Intel Core i3, i5 and i7. The 13-inch models would arrive with integrated graphics Intel Xe, those of 15, meanwhile, with the Nvidia MX450, already seen in the My Laptop.

If we talk about the display technology of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, they would have screens AMOLED Full HD. It is a type of OLED-based panel that offers a higher contrast than LCDs.

The leaks also indicate that these computers would arrive, unlike the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, with a port Thunderbolt 4. Regarding connectivity, it is expected that an option can be configured with LTE modem.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite in sight

Samsung is working on its new Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. This is a product that we could see briefly in the Unpacked of April 28, since the tentative schedule of presentations ensures that it would officially debut in June. As its name implies, it would be a more affordable variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 filed last year.

Credit: Evan Blass

The renders released by Evan Blass leave her totally uncovered. As for the exterior design, it looks identical to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. In the back it would have a place to house and load the S Pen. It is expected to have a screen of 12.4 inch, processor Snapdragon 750G, 4 GB RAM.

As for the rest of its specifications, it could come up with 128 GB of storage, battery 7,000 mAh with 15W fast charge, dual camera on the rear, two AKG speakers and USB-C. However, the JAC headphone port would unsurprisingly fall by the wayside.

