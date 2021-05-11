The Samsung Galaxy A72 is discounted at Amazon, but only for a limited time

The Samsung smartphone is one of the most interesting mid-range, and it can be yours for less than you think.

Thanks to one of the Amazon offers you can take home this Galaxy at a discount. The Samsung Galaxy A72 is it availabe for 383 euros in its global version, which is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Samsung’s smartphone has a Super AMOLED screen, one of the chips Snapdragon from Qualcomm, 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches 5,000 mAh. This is all you need to know about him.

Buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy A72

The Korean device arrives with a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, one of the processors manufactured by the North American Qualcomm. In this case it arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand up to 512 GB with microSD cards. You will not have performance problems, you will enjoy heavy applications and games with ease.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.7 ″ Full HD + 90 Hz Super AMOLED screen 4 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 25W 3.5mm jack, NFC and FM radio

