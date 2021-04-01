the Samsung Galaxy A71 falls in price on Amazon

AMOLED screen, Snapdragon, 4 cameras … Get the Samsung smartphone at a great price.

One of the most popular Samsung Galaxy of the past 2020 throws its price on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy A71 is a smartphone that still has a lot to say and it is already below 280 euros. These are its main characteristics.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A71

Everything you win with the Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 review: is there still room for the mid-range?

The Samsung smartphone comes with a nice design and a screen Super AMOLED that reaches 6.7 inches along with a Full HD + resolution. Your brain is one of the chips created by Qualcomm, specifically the Snapdragon 730. In this offer it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 306 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.7 ″ Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + 4,500 mAh battery 4 rear cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack, FM radio Know more: Samsung Galaxy A71

Here are other interesting offers …

Deals of the day on Amazon: Oppo Reno4 Pro, Logitech K380, Samsung Galaxy Fit2, Fire TV Cube and many more

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Samsung

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all