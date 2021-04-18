The Samsung Galaxy A71 drops in price and includes a gift: it costs € 349 and comes with the Galaxy Buds + | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are faithful to Samsung mobiles and you are looking for a good deal, now there is a promotion to kill two birds with one stone: the Galaxy A71 with a certain price reduction and some headphones as a gift.

Good news for those who want a mobile with good features, that does not have a prohibitive price and that is also from Samsung, a firm that continues to have millions of loyal users. We refer to the offer on the Samsung Galaxy A71 that is available right now at Tu.com, Telefónica’s online store.

This mobile drops to only € 349, although with a very interesting extra: it comes with the Galaxy Buds + as a gift at no additional cost. It is true that the mobile itself costs only € 314, although without headphones.

The helmets are valued at more than € 100, so it is quite clear that the price is much more competitive on Tu.com, which also offers free shipping from Spain, so they are all advantages.

Galaxy A71 + Galaxy Buds + Pack

The performance of the Galaxy A71 is undoubtedly excellent in practically all areas, and we have seen this first-hand in its analysis, which left us quite satisfied.

With the redesign of the interface, a good camera and an excellent AMOLED screen, It is a terminal that in the mid-range can face the toughest rivals to peel, starting with the realme, Xiaomi or OnePlus, the fierce competition coming from China.

As it comes with 128GB of storage, it is not necessary to expand its capacity with a microSD, since you can rely if necessary on cloud storage services such as Dropbox or Google Drive.

Samsung is one of the most important and prestigious mobile manufacturers. If you want to buy one of their mobiles, in this report we have ordered them by price range.

The headphones meanwhile offer AKG sound and active noise cancellation, so it has little to envy to other rivals that cost much more, and that in this case serve to make the offer even more attractive for those who simply thought about buying a mobile phone.

The deal on the Samsung Galaxy A71 is available for now, although looking at the attractiveness of the price, it may not be for much longer.

