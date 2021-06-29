The Samsung Galaxy A52 receives an update that will improve your photos with a single touch

Samsung publishes a firmware update for its Galaxy A52, which introduces a button for automatic photo enhancement in the Samsung Gallery.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy A52 we have good news for you, and we know this is important because it is about one of the South Korean giant’s best-selling models and surely many of our readers will have one of these mid-range terminals from Samsung.

Look at the data, then, and it is that SamMobile reported a few hours ago of the global release of a new update package for Galaxy A52 with an interesting improvement in mobile photography, which will allow users to have a button in Samsung Gallery to enhance photos with a single touch and without major complications.

The new firmware responds to the Build A525FXXU2AUF3 and has begun its deployment in a staggered manner, starting with the 4G LTE model in some countries to gradually land in all markets where the Samsung Galaxy A52 is available. In the case of the model with 5G you should also receive this update in the next few weeks, although for now it has not been released yet.

As always, you should know that if you have a Galaxy A52 and want to force the update review manually, you will have to go to Settings, in the Software Update menu and clicking on Download and install. If it is already available for your terminal, it will also depend on operators and firmware CSC code, you will see how the download starts automatically.

Regarding the novelties, the main one is precisely this option of remaster photos directly from Samsung Gallery at the touch of a button, although the result is not always what is expected or is much better than the original photo, at least according to the users who have already received the update package.

An interesting option for those less initiated in photographic retouching, avoiding manual edits and complex advanced tools such as the Photo Editor that Samsung already included in its Gallery app, to the many available in the Google Play Store.

In addition, a improved facial recognition stability so that the device can better detect our face and unlock faster, in addition to the usual performance improvement and optimization, bug and bug fixes and other camera stability improvements to increase the image quality. Also obviously included is the June 2021 security patch, the last one available to date.

