Samsung Galaxy A31 It is the new model of the medium series of the South Korean company, a new terminal that enters directly to beat copper in an increasingly crowded segment of options and that does so boasting critical features such as the battery or the cameras that it incorporates, which there are not two but four.

In any case, the Samsung Galaxy A 31 is no surprise with the exception of the price, as we know of its existence since last March; but the version that reaches the Spanish market leaves a couple of options out. Let’s see the main characteristics of the model already available.

Based on the official announcement and the accompanying images, the Samsung Galaxy A31 stands out at first glance for offering an Infinity-U screen with technology 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with FullHD + resolution (2400 × 1080 pixels), which I crown with a Notch and prepend a lower frame. The back is reserved for the company logo and the box with the four rear cameras.

Along with the screen, the four cameras They are another of the strengths of the Samsung Galaxy A31: a 48MP ready to take photos even in low light conditions at maximum quality, another wide angle, 8MP and a field of view of 123 degrees, a third Macro of 5MP for Close-up and last shots, also 5MP, with dynamic focus. The front camera is 20MP.

The third aspect to highlight of the Samsung Galaxy A31 is also one of those that puts it at the forefront of the improvements that the Galaxy A series receives: its 5,000mAh battery, which guarantees a long autonomy of the device in use, which also has a fast charge of 15W in just 30 minutes connected to the power source.

Already inside, the Samsung Galaxy A31 has a Mediatek MTK6768 octa-core processor (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage space expandable up to 512GB via microSD and NFC, WiFi connectivity AC and 4G.

Deeper still, the Samsung Galaxy A31 is ruled by Android 10 with the personalization layer typical of the signature smartphones, One UI 2.0, and also with the Samsung Knox protection system. Other features include on-screen fingerprint scanner using biometric authentication and facial recognition.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy A31 is 299 euros for the two models for sale, Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush Blue, or what is the same, in black and blue colors. Expand the information on the product page.