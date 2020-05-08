Exactly a month ago we knew the Samsung Galaxy A21, and it seems that it will not take long to have a new version. After leaking into various certifications and benchmarks over the past few days, the Samsung Galaxy A21s It is listed in the Google Play Developer Console.

The device is certified by Google under the model SM-A217F and the Google Play Console anticipates its appearance -almost identical ahead of the Galaxy A21- as its most important specifications, curiously listed with a still unofficial processor by Samsung , the Exynos 850.

Perhaps the first mobile phone with Samsung Exynos 850

First, we go what is “confirmed”. The Google Play console shows us the appearance of the front with a perforated camera, highlighting somewhat modest specifications: 3 GB of RAM, screen with HD + resolution and the Exynos 850 on board.

Samsung has not yet officially presented the Exynos 850 processor, although this list itself already gives us an idea of ​​what we can find. The listing mentions that it would be an octa-core in which all the cores would be ARM Cortex A55 at 2 GHz.

Samsung at the moment did not confirm the processor of the already official Samsung Galaxy A21, although the specifications do not fit as it is an “eight-core 1.8 GHz” processor, possibly a Helio P35 from MediaTek. We may therefore have a little more power and the premiere of Samsung’s new mid-range processors.

Some details about camera functions Samsung Galaxy A21s have been leaked in a YouTube video, although the terminal itself is not appreciated or no specific technical specifications are revealed.

On the rest of the specifications, the leaks are not in agreement, although they place their screen with a diagonal around 6.4 inches, with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. It would be, therefore, similar but different to the Samsung Galaxy A21, which has less battery and a quad camera, but with fewer megapixels.

Taking into account the rate of leaks and that the terminal already appears in the Google Play Console, it is foreseeable that the terminal is about to be released. Nothing is known about its price, although it would be logical to think that it should be around 200 euros.

