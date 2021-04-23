The Samsung Galaxy A20e costs less than 140 euros at Amazon

The Samsung smartphone pulls its price, with fast and safe shipping.

Thanks to this offer of Amazon you can take the Samsung Galaxy A20e for only 138 euros. The Samsung smartphone arrives in its global version, which is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. These are its main characteristics.

The Korean smartphone arrives with a nice design and a 5.8-inch IPS panel with HD + resolution. Under its chassis is one of the processors manufactured by Samsung, the Exynos 7884. This Galaxy A20e also has a double camera and a battery of 3,000 mAh. In addition, it has NFC, you can use it to pay without taking out your wallet. What else are you going to ask for for less than 140 euros?

Exynos 7884
3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory
5.8 ″ HD IPS screen +
2 rear cameras
3,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 15W
3.5mm jack, NFC and FM radio

